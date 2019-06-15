Increased Traffic on Bulgaria's Roads

Society | June 15, 2019, Saturday // 11:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Increased Traffic on Bulgaria's Roads

Increased traffic on the country's roads is expected due to the warm weather on the weekend. The Border Police also warned that more people are traveling to Greece. 

It is expected to gather trucks and cars at the Makaza border checkpoint, due to the beginning of the tourist season and the reduced number of employees from the Greek side.

There are only 2 out of 4 routes available.

The data from previous years indicate that the intensity of the flow will be the most inflated through Makaza, as it is most often used by Romanian citizens. That is why there will be twice as many cars compared to normal traffic. 

The Border Police advises the travelers to use the other border checkpoint of the Bulgarian-Greek border.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: border checkpoint, greece, Makaza, traffic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria