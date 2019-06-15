Increased Traffic on Bulgaria's Roads
Increased traffic on the country's roads is expected due to the warm weather on the weekend. The Border Police also warned that more people are traveling to Greece.
It is expected to gather trucks and cars at the Makaza border checkpoint, due to the beginning of the tourist season and the reduced number of employees from the Greek side.
There are only 2 out of 4 routes available.
The data from previous years indicate that the intensity of the flow will be the most inflated through Makaza, as it is most often used by Romanian citizens. That is why there will be twice as many cars compared to normal traffic.
The Border Police advises the travelers to use the other border checkpoint of the Bulgarian-Greek border.
