Bulgaria: Sunny and Hot Today, Maximum Temperatures Between 29°C and 34°C

Today sunny weather will prevail.

In the afternoon, mainly in the eastern and mountainous areas, cumulous and cumulonimbus clouds will form, bringing showers and thunder to some places.

There will be light wind, in the eastern part of the country increasing to moderate, from the north-northeast. 

The predominant maximum temperatures will be between 29 ° and 34 °.

The sea water temperature is 23-24 °, only north of Cape Kaliakra will be about 20 °.

This is the weather forecast of the National Weather and Hydrology Institute (NIMH).

