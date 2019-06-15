Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Opens its Doors for the First Mass After the Devastating Fire

Today, the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris opens its doors for the first service after the devastating fire two months ago.

For safety reasons, the mass led by Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit will be celebrated on a very small scale - with only about 20 people. All of them will wear helmets for their own safety.

The service will be televised.

On April 15th fire burned much of the famous cathedral and destroyed the roof of the 850-year-old landmark.

The promised donations for her recovery amounted to nearly $ 1 billion.

Since the tragedy, 150 construction workers are engaged in the repair work that is expected to last months