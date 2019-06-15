Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Opens its Doors for the First Mass After the Devastating Fire

World | June 15, 2019, Saturday // 10:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Opens its Doors for the First Mass After the Devastating Fire

Today, the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris opens its doors for the first service after the devastating fire two months ago.

For safety reasons, the mass led by Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit will be celebrated on a very small scale - with only about 20 people. All of them will wear helmets for their own safety.

The service will be televised. 

On April 15th fire burned much of the famous cathedral and destroyed the roof of the 850-year-old landmark. 

The promised donations for her recovery amounted to nearly $ 1 billion.

Since the tragedy, 150 construction workers are engaged in the repair work that is expected to last months

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Notre-Dame, Paris, mass
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria