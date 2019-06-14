The EU is Tightening the Rules on the Use and Sale of Еxplosives

The Council of the EU has accepted the introduction of stricter rules on the trade and use of ingredients for the production of explosives.

Chemicals can be used for a legitimate purpose, but they can be misused for the illicit manufacture of improvised explosive devices, that was stated in a message from the Council. The new rules will limit the provision of these ingredients to the average consumer and will ensure that suspicious purchases are reported.

The rules define "restricted" substances that can not be supplied, brought, held or used by ordinary consumers. The purchase of "regulated" ingredients should be reported by traders if they are suspicious.

EU countries retain the possibility of introducing licenses to allow certain limited substances under a certain concentration to remain available for consumers. The states will be able to apply the rules for explosive substances to other chemicals.

Obligations on training and improving the awareness of traders and supervisors involved in the production or sale of ingredients are imposed. The existing rules have been insufficient to prevent the illicit manufacturing of improvised explosive devices, the report said.

