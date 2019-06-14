Ekaterina Zaharieva: We Are Extremely Worried about the New Escalation in the Gulf of Oman

We are deeply condemned and extremely worried about the new escalation and bombing of the two ships in the Gulf of Oman. This is what Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said after a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who is on an official visit in Bulgaria. The opening of the UAE embassy in Bulgaria is the reason for his visit, according to BGNews.

"The assault is only a month after there was an attack on 4 ships in the Gulf of Oman, and there was an attack on a pipeline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a little later," Zaharieva said, adding that all of this pressure on the region is extremely dangerous.