Rumen Radev Met with Hungarian President Janos Ader in Budapest

Visit of the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Hungary continue. A four-eye meeting is held between him and Hungarian President Janos Ader. Earlier today, Radev also spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban. A meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament is also planned.

In the Shandor Palace, presidents Rumen Radev and Janos Ader held a four-eye meeting. The two lead plenary talks between the official delegations of Bulgaria and Hungary.

Presidents Radev and Ader discuss topical issues on the regional, European and international agenda as well as cooperation on defense, security and migration.

Last year's turnover between Bulgaria and Hungary was 1.6m euros.

For 2018, Hungary ranks second in the flow of foreign direct investment in Bulgaria after the Netherlands. It is widely believed that there is a potential for increasing Hungarian investment in information and communication technologies, infrastructure, viticulture and wine, as well as in tourism.

The presidents of Bulgaria and Hungary are also discussing the prospects of the Western Balkan countries for integration into the European Union and NATO.

