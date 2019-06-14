PM Borissov Held a Meeting with UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

After activating relations between Bulgaria and the United Arab Emirates, it is important to maintain this dynamics and continue to develop beneficial cooperation. This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during his meeting in the Council of Ministers with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

According to Prime Minister Borisсov, the dynamic development of Bulgarian-UAE relations in recent years is due not only to a good political will, but also to the important regional role and importance of each country and to the common desire for cooperation in a wide range of areas.

In just six months, from October 2018 to March 2019, a number of visits were held, as the most significant event was an official visit by Prime Minister Borissov to the UAE, the first bilateral visit to the highest governmental level.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also noted that the United Arab Emirates is an important and promising foreign trade partner of Bulgaria among the countries of the Persian Gulf region.

The Prime Minister pointed out Bulgaria’s advantages as an investment destination and the potential of the UAE to diversify its investment portfolio in Bulgaria. According to Prime Minister Borissov, it will be of mutual interest if more concrete steps are taken in the sphere of economic cooperation, the increase of trade, interaction in fields such as information technologies, agriculture, tourism, transport, security and energy. Prime Minister Borissov also pointed out the possibility of holding a first session of the Joint Economic Commission.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov congratulated the United Arab Emirates for hosting EXPO 2020 in Dubai and thanked for the Bulgaria’s invitation to participate in the forum. The Prime Minister added that Bulgaria is working actively to prepare for the Bulgarian participation and expressed confidence that the event will bring economic benefits.