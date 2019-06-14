China floods: Dozens killed, Hundreds Are Wounded

61 people were killed and nearly 360,000 were evacuated from their homes because of torrential rains and devastating floods in southern and central China, BNT reported.

The storm caused damage to more than 9,000 houses and 3.71 million hectares of farmland. The damage rate is estimated at nearly $ 2 billion.

4,300 people had been rescued from floodwaters, Euronews stated.

At this time of year, China usually suffers from drought.

Now, however, almost all of the country is expected to be affected by the whims of time. Authorities warn of expected rises in rivers and floods.

