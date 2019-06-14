Door in a School Yard Falls Down, Wounds a Student

A boy was injured after a metal door fell down. The incident happened in the school yard of the Sports School in Pazardzhik on Thursday night at about 8 pm, Darik News and Nova TV reported. The door fell on the child and hit it sideways. The accompanying adults, with the help of occasional passers-by, released him and brought him to the emergency room.

According to the boy's mother, the door was so heavy that a single man couldn’t lift it. She said that her son has wounds and bruises all over his body. For the safety of the children, she plans to report to the institutions and ask for both the repair of the facilities and penalties for the guilty.

The District Hospital in Pazardzhik confirmed that they had such a patient. The boy has a broken clavicle that has been splinted, and several minor injuries, the medics said. It is not necessary for the child to be operated, but because of the fracture he is placed in the Surgery Department, where he will stay for several days under medical supervision.