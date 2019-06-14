Robbers Have Beaten an Old Man in his Home in order to Steal 130 Leva from him

Masked men have beaten an old man in his home in a village in Vratsa region to get all the money from his pension. Two men invaded the 83-year-old's house around 4:30 AM this morning. He was beaten and forced to give his last money.

"At 4:00 in the morning, I get up to answer the doorbell. I opened and one of the boys caught me, pushed me on the bed and told me to give him my money" Petar Milenov told Nova TV.

Only 130 leva have been left from his pension because earlier the pensioner had bought his medicines and paid his bills. The man was scared for his life because the attackers looked creepy and he gave them his money. The men were completely unrecognisable. After giving his last funds, the man sought help from his neighbours.

"He called me at 5 AM, explained to me that they had beaten and robbed him. He was shaking.” said his neighbour, Angel Mihailov.

According to the people in the village, the attackers picked the elderly man first because of his calm temper, and second, because the street is quite desolated. Neighbours say that almost no one lives in the area.

The police continue to search for the robbers.