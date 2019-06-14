Over 184,000 e-vignettes have been sold to Romanian cars so far, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has said. Twice more are for passenger cars than freight over 3 and a half tons.

This was made clear during today's inspection of Minister Petya Avramova at the Danube Bridge in Russe. In terms of Romanian vignette sales, Romania ranks second among foreign drivers, first is Turkey.

From February to the beginning of June this year, the NTC's inspectors checked over 15,000 Romanian citizens, with 612 compensation charges.