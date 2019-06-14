The Ministry of Interior Prohibits Martial Demonstrations in front of Little Children

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov has issued an order to stop martial demonstrations in front of children after three children were injured in Silistra by a grenade explosion. The ban was announced during the parliamentary scrutiny on Friday.

Marinov was asked by the deputy Stoyan Mirchev, whether he approves the martial demonstrations and what made children from the kindergarten to witness such one.

In an accident two weeks ago, three children were injured during a demonstration of the arrest of a criminal on June 1st, the International Children's Day. The grenade which exploded has wounded the children who were at a distance of 50 meters. At the stadium there were more than 300 girls and boys from kindergartens from Dulovo, Tutrakan and Silistra.

"I personally disagree with such demonstrations, I have forbidden their implementation. The inauspicious demonstration was aimed at pupils of 5th and 7th grades. Аt the request of the municipality

the children from the kindergarten also came to observe the demonstration." explained Minister Marinov, quoted by BNT.

According to him, the disciplinary proceedings against the head of the OD MVR-Silistra and the officials involved in the demonstration continue. Separately, the prosecutor's office conducts its own criminal investigation.