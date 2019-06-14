Border police warns of increased traffic on the border with Greece.

It is expected to gather trucks and cars at the Makaza border checkpoint, due to the beginning of the tourist season and the reduced number of employees from the Greek side.

There are only 2 out of 4 routes available.

A from the Travel Agency announced that the major repairs on the motorways in the country will be completed by the end of June, except for those on the three viaducts of Hemus highways.