Find Out Where in Sofia People Won't Have Water

On June 14th, 2019 (on Tuesday), in connection with the replacement of building plumbing on "Vladimir Georgiev" Str., Busmantsi village, it is necessary the water supply to be stopped from 09:30 until 17:00 to the customers of Sofiyska Voda living in the area of" Nova Vrazhdebna ".

If the construction and repair activities run over 12 hours, Sofiyska Voda will provide alternative water supply with aquifers at: Busmantsi village - in front of the Town Hall.

On June 14th 2019 (Friday), in connection with the reconstruction of a street water supply line on "Ami Bue" street, "Kriva reka" district, it is necessary the water supply to be stopped from 09:00 until 21:00 to the customers of " Sofiyska Voda ", living in the area of:

"Ami Bue” Street from "Banitsa" Str. to "Yakov Kraykov"

Street from "Victor Grigorovich" Street to "Rayko Zhinzifov"

If the construction and repair activities run over 12 hours, Sofiyska Voda will provide alternative water supply with aquifers at: "Ami Bue" street on the corner with the "Yakov Traykov" Str.

On June 14th, 2019 (on Friday), in connection with the replacement of building plumbing deviation on Iliyantsi Blvd., Voenna Rampa district, it is necessary the water supply to be stopped from 09:00 until 19:00 to the customers of " Sofiyska Voda ", living in the region of "Iliyantsi "Blvd., from the "Istoriya Slavyanobolgarskaya" Street to the end of the street in the south direction / to the Royal Depot /.

If the construction and repair activities run over 12 hours, Sofiyska Voda will provide alternative water supply with aquifers at: “Iliyantsi” Blvd. next to the entrance of the Royal Depot.