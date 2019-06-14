Inflation For May is 0.1 per cent
The consumer price index in May 2019 compared to April 2019 was 100.1%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.1%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (May 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 1.8% and the annual inflation in May 2019 compared to May 2018 was 3.5%.
The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (June 2018 - May 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (June 2017 - May 2018) was 3.3%.
The harmonized index of consumer prices in May 2019 compared to April 2019 was 100.2%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.2%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (May 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 1.5% and the annual inflation in May 2019 compared to May 2018 was 2.9% .
The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (June 2018 - May 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (June 2017 - May 2018) was 3.0%.
The price index of a small basket in May 2019 compared to April 2019 was 100.0% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (May 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 103.0%.
In May 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:
Food products - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;
Non-food products - a decrease of 0.1%;
Services - the prices remained at the level of the previous month.
