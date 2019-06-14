People in Gotse Delchev Protest because of the Suspended Access to Internet and TV

A protest against the action which was held today by GDBOP in the offices of Cable Sat West was held last night in Gotse Delchev.

Dozens gathered in front of the company's office to protest that half of the city is without cable television and Internet.

The action against the company took place in Southwestern Bulgaria in the towns of Kyustendil, Dupnitsa, Blagoevgrad and Gotse Delchev. The subscribers of Pirin SOT in Blagoevgrad are also without Internet.

Corporate interests are behind the searches of cable operators offices in Southwestern Bulgaria, lawyer Emil Vasilev announced yesterday for BGNES. He commented on the case lawsuit as a legal adviser to the two largest branch organizations in Bulgaria - TV Club 2000 - National Association of Small and Medium Cable Operators (HMMSC) and the branch association of Bulgarian Telecommunication Operators.