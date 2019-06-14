The United States Has Accused Iran of Attacking the Tankers

World | June 14, 2019, Friday // 11:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The United States Has Accused Iran of Attacking the Tankers pixabay.com

The United States has accused Iran of attacking the tankers, reported BTA.


The UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting devoted to yesterday's attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, the French press reported, citing diplomatic sources.

US Permanent Representative to the UN Jonathan Cohen said all the evidence seems to point to Iran, diplomats say. If the Security Council does not respond, other attacks are possible, Cohen said.

Security Council members have supported the investigation into the attack on the tankers, but no specific agreements have yet been reached, UN spokesman Mansour Al-Zayani said in TAS.

Iran's UN mission strongly condemned the American allegations that Tehran was behind the attack and called for dialogue. The international community must forestall the reckless and dangerous policies and practices of the United States and its regional allies, "the statement said, quoted by Associated Press.

Earlier, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih stressed in a statement that the country is ready to deliver regular supplies of oil to world markets and has increased its readiness to cope with all threats, Reuters reported.

One of the attacked tankers is carrying methanol produced in Saudi Arabia.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: United States, tankers, United Nations, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, Tehran, Saudi Arabia, reckless
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria