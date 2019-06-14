The United States has accused Iran of attacking the tankers, reported BTA.



The UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting devoted to yesterday's attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, the French press reported, citing diplomatic sources.



US Permanent Representative to the UN Jonathan Cohen said all the evidence seems to point to Iran, diplomats say. If the Security Council does not respond, other attacks are possible, Cohen said.



Security Council members have supported the investigation into the attack on the tankers, but no specific agreements have yet been reached, UN spokesman Mansour Al-Zayani said in TAS.



Iran's UN mission strongly condemned the American allegations that Tehran was behind the attack and called for dialogue. The international community must forestall the reckless and dangerous policies and practices of the United States and its regional allies, "the statement said, quoted by Associated Press.



Earlier, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih stressed in a statement that the country is ready to deliver regular supplies of oil to world markets and has increased its readiness to cope with all threats, Reuters reported.

One of the attacked tankers is carrying methanol produced in Saudi Arabia.