Sofia Municipality Puts Sensors Against Theft and Fire in Clothing Containers
Devices will also alert if someone goes to steal clothes or there is a fire. This is reported by the Sofia Inspectorate.
Sensors which will alarm when the clothes containers in the capital are full have been installed.
There are now 20 containers that are equipped with this technical application.
The collected textiles are transported by the designated companies for treatment of such waste to their specialized sites. There the clothes are separated.
Special containers for old clothes are part of the collection and treatment system for old textiles, which Sofia Municipality has begun to implement since the beginning of this year.
