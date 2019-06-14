The Parties Will Return the Overpaid Subsidies

The parties will return the overpaid subsidies after 2016 retrospectively. This was decided by MPs who voted in second reading amendments to the Political Parties Act.

MEPs discuss when the parties will refund the overwhelming BGN 6.5m  of subsidies. This is the leading topic in parliament on Friday. The prosecutor's office also checked and announced that the funds in question were wrongly taken.

Still on the agenda is the question of the size of the party subsidy. A few days ago at first reading it was accepted to reduce it from BGN 11 per vote to BGN 1.

According to the changes, the vote subsidy will be paid only for the actual votes.

Subsidies will be paid by the state in four installments.

