Sunny and Hot today, with Maximum Temperature Between 31°C and 36°C

Bulgaria: Sunny and Hot today, with Maximum Temperature Between 31°C and 36°C pixabay.com

Today it will be sunny and hot again.

In the afternoon, mainly in the eastern and mountainous areas, cumulous and cumulonimbus clouds will form, bringing showers and thunder to some places. Atmospheric pressure during the day will remain almost unchanged, slightly higher than the average for the month.

There will be light wind, in the eastern part of the country increasing to moderate, from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 31°C and 36°C, in Sofia – about 31°C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Weather and Hydrology Institute (NIMH).

 

 

