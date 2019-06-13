PM Borissov: Bulgaria Will Also Protect the Air Space of North Macedonia with the F-16 Fighter Aircraft

"I spoke with my counterpart Zoran Zaev last week that if we acquire the new fighter aircraft we will protect the air space of North Macedonia as well. This will be good for them and for us", Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov, who attended the military exercise at the training polygon in Novo Selo said.

Meanwhile, the government spokesperson of North Macedonia Muammad Hoxhja commented the criticism of Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zakarieva on the work of the Bulgaria-North Macedonia joint commission on historical and educational issues.

We hope that this commission will find a solution in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness between the two counties, Muammad Hoxhja said.

/ according to BNR