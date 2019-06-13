BSP Wants a New Contest for the Renovation of the Sofia Centre

We insist on a new competition for the project for the renovation of Zone 4 "Golden Sofia" from the central city part. This is stated in a position of the municipal councillors of BSP "Left Bulgaria" in the Sofia Municipal Council.

"The repairs of landmarks and main roads in the Sofia centre, which Sofia Municipality carried out over the past two years, have caused systematic mass dissatisfaction and violent protests on the part of the citizens because of the scandalous quality of the performance and the very controversial aesthetics of the projects.

The culmination in the series of failures of the Sofia municipal authorities, in their stubborn efforts to repair, came to the Central Zone 2, which includes Graf Ignatiev Street with its adjoining squares Giuseppe Garibaldi, P. R. Slaveikov and Patriarch Evtimiy, the garden in front of the temple "St. Sedmochislenitsi" and parts of the streets "Solunska", "6ti Septemvri”, "Gen. Parensov" and "Tsar Shishman".

Besides the blast of dissatisfaction which was provoked with a series of foolish decisions, this project completely discredited the government in Sofia.”

The municipal councilors insist on a new competition for a project for the renovation of Zone 4 "Golden Sofia" from the central city part, covering the space between "Georgi S. Rakovski" Str., “Moskovska” Str., “Vasil Levski” Square, “Vasil Levski” Blvd., “Tsar Osvoboditel” Blvd., “Narodno Sabranie” Square, “6ti Septemvri” Str. And the thoughtful extension of “Aksakov” Street from “6ti Septemvri” Str. To “Georgi S. Rakovski ". It includes some of the most significant symbols of the city - St. Alexander Nevski Cathedral, National Assembly Square, the “Tsar Osvoboditel Alexander II” monument, the St. Sophia Church, the Synodal Palace building, the monument of Vasil Levski, the St. Kliment Ohridski Garden, the space between “Oborishte” Street and the Central Military Club, as well as the “Gina Kuncheva” Square ".

"We insist the competition to be conducted without discriminatory conditions so that the participants can be as much as possible. Thus will be given the opportunity for us to get the most ideas and suggestions. After the contest, a wide public discussion of the winning concept with the participation of as many citizens as possible must be guaranteed.”