The New Chief Prosecutor Will Be Elected Days Before the Local Elections

Politics | June 13, 2019, Thursday // 16:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The New Chief Prosecutor Will Be Elected Days Before the Local Elections

The new Chief Prosecutor will be elected days before the local elections. The Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council decided that the election will take place on October 24th, adjusting the date of November 14th, as Sotir Tsatsarov proposed. Nominations for candidates will be made no later than July 29th, and the start of the procedure will be on July 15th.

Tsatsarov's mandate ends on January 10, 2020.

According to magistrates, their concepts do not need to be on the SJC's website.

By law, nominations can be made by no less than three members of the SJC Prosecutor's Office and the Minister of Justice.

The current Minister - Danail Kirilov has already stated that he won’t name a candidate. The president appoints the prosecutor with a decree.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chief Prosecutor, Sotir Tsatsarov, Danail Kirilov, local elections
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria