The new Chief Prosecutor will be elected days before the local elections. The Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council decided that the election will take place on October 24th, adjusting the date of November 14th, as Sotir Tsatsarov proposed. Nominations for candidates will be made no later than July 29th, and the start of the procedure will be on July 15th.

Tsatsarov's mandate ends on January 10, 2020.

According to magistrates, their concepts do not need to be on the SJC's website.

By law, nominations can be made by no less than three members of the SJC Prosecutor's Office and the Minister of Justice.

The current Minister - Danail Kirilov has already stated that he won’t name a candidate. The president appoints the prosecutor with a decree.