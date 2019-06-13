Over 10 Kilograms of Drugs Were Seized by Specialists from the SDVR

Over 10 kilograms of drugs have been seized by specialists from the SDVR. Police officers detained a 50-year-old man in the course of a police operation on June 10th to counter drug-related crimes, .

The actions took place shortly before noon, in Sofia’s Filipovtsi district. In the subsequented inspection and search in the dwelling, the police found and seized a lot of different packaging containing tablets, weed and powder substance, flasks, a press machine, electronic scales, weapons and ammunition, the Ministry of Interior announced.

From the expert report, it was found that the seized substances are 10317.89 grams of amphetamineс, 9.84 grams of hemp and 34.80 grams of hashish. It is expected that the other substances which were found in the apartment will also be investigated.

After a report of the collected materials at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, the detainee was apprehended as an accused for a crime under Art. 354a of the Criminal Code. He was imposed with a detention order for up to 72 hours.