Two Boys Fell From a Railway Junction Near Pazardzhik After The Railing Collapsed

Two boys have fallen from a railway junction near the village of Mokrishte, which is located near the southern Bulgaria town Pazardzhik. They were taken to hospital urgently, according to a police report.

According to preliminary data, a group of children from nearby Pazardzhik village of Mokrishte were walking in the area of ​​a railway overpass in the village. Suddenly, a part of the protective metal railing drilled from its base, and the rest of the protective gear, with a total length of 27 meters, began to drag with it.

Onshore car patrols and an emergency ambulance were sent immediately .

As a result of the incident, two 17-year-old boys who were transported to the city hospital, were injured. One of the boys has a fracture of the ankle, and the other one has a temporary loss of consciousness. There is no danger for the lives of the boys.

At the scene was made an inspection. The reasons for the fall of the railing are yet to be clarified. A police investigation is being carried out, the police reported.