Bulgaria: Bulgarian and Romanian Ships Fight Oil Spills in the Black Sea

Two specialized vessels, registered under Bulgarian and Romanian flags, fight oil spills in the Black Sea. They will participate in an international exercise in the aquatic environment of the Bay of Varna, organized by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

Demonstrations take place annually and are important, as oil trafficking in the Black Sea has increased in recent years.

Following a change in European legislation, ships supported by the Maritime Safety Agency can also help countries outside the European Union's waters. The specialized Oil Spill Response Vessels in Europe are 30.

The equipment of the Bulgarian ship costs 4 million euros and the money is from the European Maritime Safety Agency. The vessel has a 12-member crew and can collect 3,500 cubic meters of oil spilled into the sea. It has a laboratory and four types of mobile equipment for various types of pollution.

The two-day training in Varna has been observed by experts from Black Sea and Caspian countries outside the European Union. The aim is that these countries could also maintain special oil spill bins.

