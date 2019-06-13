Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Healthcare Industry

Life is becoming fast with the passage of time, and most of you out there have little time to focus on your health. The result is that we end up compromising on our health, and diseases are increasing with every passing day.

Now, the real challenge for the pharma industry is to combat these diseases. The use of AI in biomedicine and pharma industry is helping to combat these diseases. There is no denying the fact that AI is the latest hype in the medical industry, and it is here to stay by all means.

Now, you might be wondering what factors are responsible for the success of AI in the biomedicine and pharma industry. The biomedicine data sets are also one of the factors that contributed to the success of AI in the healthcare industry.

How AI is giving the healthcare industry a boost

Achievements of different healthcare companies

What Artificial intelligence is doing is that it helps to predict treatment results. Let us consider the example of GNS Healthcare in this regard. It offers reverse engineering and forward simulation. You might be pondering over the concept of reverse engineering and forward simulation. It is a machine learning software that tends to automate the work that involves trial and error for matching the drug interventions with the individual patients.

The company made some massive claims that the REFS generated machine model is capable of predicting the response of a patient to a specific drug. What the REFS algorithm does is that it tries to identify those factors that affect the response of a patient.

Once the algorithm figures out all the possible combinations, then it tries to match these combinations with a patient’s case. The exciting part is that GNS Healthcare is also willing to try out some clinical trials to test the effectiveness of the algorithm.

Atomwise is yet another company that has put AI to use to achieve significant success in the healthcare industry. They made a deep neural network application for drug design and discovery. The company claims the fact that they make use of convolutional neural networks.

Now, what the researchers can do is that they can make use of this application by combining the atoms so that they can come up with different molecules without a problem. Atomwise claims the fact that their application is designed in a way that it can assess a huge number of atoms without a problem.

The success of Atomwise does not end here. Back in 2015, this company worked with IBM so that they could come up with a treatment for Ebola virus. What this company did is that they put AI to use for figuring out a treatment for the Ebola virus.

What Atomwise did is that they defined an area for investigating the small molecules. Now, this region was investigated further to figure out the molecules that bind to the glycoprotein. The company put Atom Net to use for figuring out these molecules that bind to the glycoprotein.

Insilico Medicine is yet another company that launched its AI project. They claimed that they can create use of the deep neural networks. What this company does is that it makes use of generative adversarial networks for making the new molecular structures. The benefit of this network is that it can figure out the root cause of diseases.

Insilico Medicine makes use of GAN in the field of oncology. Apparently, it seems that this AI approach can curb serious ailments, and it spells out hope for patients who have given up on their life.

The use of AI in data processing

BioSymetrics has also got significant achievements in the field of AI. Well, this company launched Augusta. It is an analytics application that can analyze and integrate different healthcare data. What this application does is that it makes use of machine learning for analyzing the data.

Now, this helps to expedite the evolution of precision medicine. The machine learning engine can analyze and process the data in no time. The benefit of this practice is that the data analyzed is free from errors. It is authentic and the user can rely upon it.

Now, most of the companies that we discussed above are playing an active role to come up with the best treatments for patients. The biggest achievement of AI in the field of the healthcare industry is that it has started a never-ending trend of reliable medical solutions.

Initially, the researchers had to face a lot of issues because they did not have the technology in hand to speed up their research. AI is giving the researchers the opportunity to authenticate their research and data.

However, there is a dire need that medical companies need to continue their efforts when it comes to AI. They need to leave no stone unturned to come up with cures. The truth is that it is a winning situation for all. The pharma industry will benefit in this situation and the AI field will also continue to grow in the coming years. We can be confident of the fact that treating diseases is going to become less painful and easy in the coming years. What is important is that these efforts should also strengthen so that the medical and AI industry can boost of a promising future, and this does not seem to be an impossible endeavor.a