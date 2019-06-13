4.1 Magnitude Earthquake In Greece

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was registered last night in Greece, at 00:54 Bulgarian time.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismic Center, the depth of the earthquake is 2 kilometers. The epicenter was 100 kilometers northwest from the capital Athens and 50 kilometers from the city of Lamia.

The tremor is felt in several regions of the country. 

So far there has been no information about injured people and serious material damages.

