4.1 Magnitude Earthquake In Greece
Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 13, 2019, Thursday // 13:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was registered last night in Greece, at 00:54 Bulgarian time.
According to the European Mediterranean Seismic Center, the depth of the earthquake is 2 kilometers. The epicenter was 100 kilometers northwest from the capital Athens and 50 kilometers from the city of Lamia.
The tremor is felt in several regions of the country.
So far there has been no information about injured people and serious material damages.
- » Bulgarian and Romanian Ships Fight Oil Spills in the Black Sea
- » Sunny and Hot Weather, Maximum Temperatures Between 30°C and 35°C
- » Hail The Size of an Orange Causes Serious Damage in Slovenia
- » UK Will Completely Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
- » WWF Bulgaria has Released over 20,000 Sturgeons in the Danube
- » Sunny Weather, Highs Between 28°C and 33°C