PM Boyko Borissov Celebrates His 60th Birthday

Born in 1959 in Bankya, his father is an employee of the Sofia City Administration of the Ministry of Interior and his mother is a primary school teacher. He has a sister - Krasimira, who is a doctor.

He graduated from the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Simeonovo, specialty "Fire Protection”. Later he worked in the Ministry of Interior system.

In 2005, Borissov participated as an independent candidate in the partial mayoral elections in Sofia, reached a runoff (against Tatyana Doncheva from BSP) and was elected by a convincing majority (68.5%).

In 2006, was established a non-profit association for civic activity "Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria" (GERB), in which Boyko Borissov officially did not participate, but in practice was its "informal leader", until 2010 when he became the chairman of the party.

He became prime minister of Bulgaria in three governments - from 2009 to 2013, from 2014 to the beginning of 2017 and from 2017 till now.

In his free time Borissov is attracted by sports - karate, tennis, football.

His birthdays aren’t celebrated publicly (last year on this day, for example, Borissov was visiting Israel).