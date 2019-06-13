Rumen Radev: I Hope the Political Parties Will Find a Balance For the Subsidies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on the reduction of party subsidies to journalists.

Rumen Radev - President of Bulgaria: I hope that the parties will find a good balance between their own interests and the interests of society. However, I think the big problem is not in the very financing as a subsidy amount. The big problem is to have a mechanism that treats the parties equally in terms of funding. You see that in Bulgaria the ruling parties do not need subsidies. They are funded directly by the authorities.

Novinite.com recalls that the reduction of the party subsidies to 1 lev for a vote comes into the plenary hall. Today the deputies will vote the respective amendments to the Budget Law for 2019 in first reading, BNT reported.

They were proposed by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and motivated by the public expectations for lower spending by the state to finance political parties.

