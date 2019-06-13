Bulgarian PM Borisov and Defence Minister Karakachanov Watch a Military Training in Shabla

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and senior military officers from the United States and Serbia are currently watching the battle firing of the tactical teaching "Shabla 2019".

The demonstrations are also attended by Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov and Defense Chief General Andrey Bocev, BTA reports.

The training includes air defense formations by the Bulgarian Army.

Joint experimental and combat firing of Air Force Air Force units with international participation, firing 9K79 "Point" rocket complex, as well as fire tasks with artillery material part for surface purposes will be carried out.

The delegation from Serbia is led by Defense Minister Alexander Vulin. Among the observers of the doctrine are also Deputy US Ambassador Justin Friedman, representatives of Bulgarian state institutions, senior generals and officers.