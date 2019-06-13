Nationalist Party VMRO Suggest "Bulgarians" Card for Compatriots Abroad

Ethnic Bulgarians, who live abroad and do not have Bulgarian citizenship, will be able to apply for a new type of personal document in Bulgaria, called the "Bulgarians" card. If they receive it, they will have the right to reside permanently in Bulgaria.

This envisages amendments to the law on Bulgarian personal documents submitted to the National Assembly by members of VMRO.

The new document will be issued by the Ministry of Interior and will have a validity period of 10 years, explained one of the importers Julian Angelov. He or she will apply to the interior ministry or to the Bulgarian offices abroad and the person concerned must present a certificate of Bulgarian origin and a criminal record.

The new card type will not entitle its holders to vote.

"Within three months, the card is issued and one can be permanently resident on the territory of Bulgaria," said Julian Angelov of VMRO.

He explained that it is still unclear how many people would benefit from this card.