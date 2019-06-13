Today, It Will Become Clear Whether Sofia Will be the Seat of the European Labor Authority

It is expected today that the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg will decide in which of the four EU capitals the European Labor Office will be located.

Sofia, Nicosia, Riga and Bratislava are the four European capitals that are fighting for its headquarters.

It is expected to be set up this year and be operational by 2023.

Sofia offers a choice between three buildings - "Ellipse Center", "Novotel Sofia" and "Premier" hotel, expressing its readiness to provide one of them from the beginning of next year or even earlier. 

