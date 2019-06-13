Medical Specialists in Vidin Start Strike Action
Healthcare professionals in Vidin Hospital "Sveta Petka" are switching to effective strike action.
Nurses, rehabilitators and lab technicians will not work every day for one hour until the end of this week.
The strike comes after warning protests. They insist on decent working conditions and adequate remuneration. If requests are not met, after June 20th, it will strike will be for two hours a day.
The next step is the submission of collective resignations.
