Sunny and Hot Weather, Maximum Temperatures Between 30°C and 35°C
Today the weather will be sunny and hot. In the afternoon in the eastern and mountainous areas clouds will increase at times but rain showers expected only in few places, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced.
There will be light, or moderate in the eastern part, wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures between 30°C and 35°C, in Sofia about 31°C.
The atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged, slightly higher than the average for the month.
