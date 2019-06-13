Sofia Will Host The World Congress of Information Agencies

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 13, 2019, Thursday // 09:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sofia Will Host The World Congress of Information Agencies pixabay.com

The National Palace of Culture hosts the Sixth World Congress of Information Agencies, organized in Sofia by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency and the World Council of Information Agencies.

The forum will be opened by President Rumen Radev.

More than 200 delegates from 100 countries will take part.The motto is "The Future of the News".

The head of state then went on an official visit to Hungary, at the invitation of the country's President János Áder.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Congress, National Palace of Culture, sofia, Rumen Radev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria