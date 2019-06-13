Sofia Will Host The World Congress of Information Agencies

The National Palace of Culture hosts the Sixth World Congress of Information Agencies, organized in Sofia by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency and the World Council of Information Agencies.

The forum will be opened by President Rumen Radev.

More than 200 delegates from 100 countries will take part.The motto is "The Future of the News".

The head of state then went on an official visit to Hungary, at the invitation of the country's President János Áder.