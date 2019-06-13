Sofia Will Host The World Congress of Information Agencies
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The National Palace of Culture hosts the Sixth World Congress of Information Agencies, organized in Sofia by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency and the World Council of Information Agencies.
The forum will be opened by President Rumen Radev.
More than 200 delegates from 100 countries will take part.The motto is "The Future of the News".
The head of state then went on an official visit to Hungary, at the invitation of the country's President János Áder.
- » Rumen Radev: I Hope the Political Parties Will Find a Balance For the Subsidies
- » Bulgarian Interior Minister: No Need of Information Disclosure on Radicalised Pupil
- » Bulgaruan Railway BDZ Introduce Pre-sale of Tickets During the Summer Season
- » From July 1, the Purchasing Power of Pensioners in Bulgaria Should Increase
- » President Radev: The Chief Prosecutor to be Elected is Burdened with Great Public Expectations (Updated)
- » The Security Council of the Council of Ministers Held a Regular Meeting