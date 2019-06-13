Chief of Bulgarian Defence Staff: Plan to Reach 2% of GDP by 2024 goes as Scheduled

Bulgaria: Chief of Bulgarian Defence Staff: Plan to Reach 2% of GDP by 2024 goes as Scheduled

The plan to reach 2% of GDP by 2024 goes as scheduled, Chief of Defence Staff Andrey Botsev told reporters in the Novo Selo training area, Focus News Agency reports.
"We have provided funds for the modernisation of the equipment for every year. And I hope that the Land Force project will also be launched by the end of next week," said Gen. Botsev. "The targets we have set with the minister of defence have been met so far. The funds that have been provided under the plan to achieve 2% of GDP by 2024 have been channelled as scheduled," he said, voicing hope that things go as planned, “so that our military personnel have the same self-confidence as our allies," he commented.

 

