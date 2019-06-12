New Protest of Nurses in Sofia

June 12, 2019, Wednesday
Nurses gathered in front of the Metropolitan Tokuda Acibaden City Hospital to demand higher pay and better working conditions. The protesters spoke of pressure exerted by directors of private and state hospitals for their involvement in such manifestations of dissatisfaction.

The protest was also backed by Ombudsman Maya Manolova, who urged health minister Kiril Ananiev to send out letters to her, asking healthcare directors why they are putting pressure on protesters.

I will not leave you alone, Mr. Ananiev, you can be sure of that, Manolova was categorical. Unhappy nurses agree that if they are not heard there will be effective strike action across the country.

