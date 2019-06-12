New Protest of Nurses in Sofia
Nurses gathered in front of the Metropolitan Tokuda Acibaden City Hospital to demand higher pay and better working conditions. The protesters spoke of pressure exerted by directors of private and state hospitals for their involvement in such manifestations of dissatisfaction.
The protest was also backed by Ombudsman Maya Manolova, who urged health minister Kiril Ananiev to send out letters to her, asking healthcare directors why they are putting pressure on protesters.
I will not leave you alone, Mr. Ananiev, you can be sure of that, Manolova was categorical. Unhappy nurses agree that if they are not heard there will be effective strike action across the country.
- » Hail The Size of an Orange Causes Serious Damage in Slovenia
- » Turkish Garbage Collectors open a library made up entirely of abandoned books
- » Nearly 1,500 People Want their Pension to Be Calculated Based on the Old Formula
- » UK Will Completely Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
- » IT Professionals Remain the Highest-Paid Workers in 2018
- » Burgas Municipality Wants to Take Control of the Maritime School in the City