Bulgaruan Railway BDZ Introduce Pre-sale of Tickets During the Summer Season

For the convenience of all customers who plan to travel by train during the summer season, BDZ-Passenger Transports Ltd. introduces a fifteen-day pre-sale of tickets for all fast trains and fast trains with mandatory reserved seats.

The pre-sale will be in force by the end of September 2019, the carrier says.

The usual time for pre-sale tickets and seating for fast trains is 5 days, but the national rail carrier has the practice of extending it during the summer months. Thus, BDZ-Passenger Transport EOOD allows passengers to plan their trips in advance, to make reservations for seating places in advance, and to buy a ticket for their preferred train within 15 days before the trip.

Pre-sale of tickets and seat reservations will take place at all railway stations and offices in the country.

Passengers wishing to travel in a sleeping or couch wagon can purchase a sleeping area 30 days before the date of travel. The 30-day period for pre-sale of bedroom and couch seats is valid throughout the year.

BDZ clients can obtain information on the trains from the staff of the ticket offices and the information counters at the railway stations as well as the national telephone number 0700 10 200.

BDZ reminds its customers that for certain trains they can buy an online ticket for their trip.