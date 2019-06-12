Hail The Size of an Orange Causes Serious Damage in Slovenia
Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 12, 2019, Wednesday // 15:17| Views: | Comments: 0
An unprecedented hail the size of an orange hit the southern parts of Slovenia, causing serious damage, reported BGNews.
According to data from the Slovenian Emergency Situation Center, serious material damage has been caused in the towns of Kochev’e and Chernomel, as well as in Ribnitca and Sodrazica.
According to the media, 79 fire brigades have joined to help the local population.
