Half of Bulgaria's Exports are for 6 Countries

In the first four months of the year, exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries grew by 14.7% compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to 5.9 billion levs. Bulgaria's main trading partners are Turkey, China, Serbia, the USA, Northern Macedonia, which accounted for 51.9% of the exports to third countries, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.



Only in April exports increased by 1.7% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 1.4 billion.



The largest growth compared to the same period of the previous year was recorded in "Mineral fuels, oils and related products" (54.8%) and "Fats, oils and waxes of animal and vegetable origin" (40.2%). The largest decline was observed in the "Items classified mainly by type of material" sector (9.4%).



Imports during the four months increased by 9.1% compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to BGN 7.3 billion. The largest is the value of goods imported from Russia, Turkey, China and Egypt.



In April, imports of goods from third countries in Bulgaria decreased by 14.4% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 1.5 billion.



Imports of food and live animals (23.1%) and "Mineral fuels, oils and similar products" (32.3%), "Food and live animals" (23.1%) and "Mineral fuels, oils and similar products" ( 21.2%). The largest decline was observed in the "Fats, oils and waxes of animal and vegetable origin" (9.6%).



The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria with third countries in the period January - April 2019 is negative and is 1.4 billion BGN.



In the period January - April 2019, goods totaling BGN 18.7 billion were exported from Bulgaria (for the EU and third countries), which is 9.5% more than in the same period of the previous year.



In April, total exports of goods amounted to BGN 4.5 billion and increased by 6.1% compared to the same month of the previous year.



In the first four months of the year, goods imported to Bulgaria amounted to BGN 20.6 billion, or 4.6% more than in the same period of 2018.



In April only total imports of goods increased by 0.2% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 4.9 billion.



The total foreign trade balance was negative during the period January - April 2019 and amounted to BGN 1.9 billion.