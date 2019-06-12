Bulgaria and Azerbaijan Will Cooperate for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized eEnterprises

The Government approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Bulgarian Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

The Memorandum foresees the two agencies to be partners in SME development, providing real opportunities for expanding business contacts between Bulgarian and Azerbaijan enterprises.

The two parties are undertaking trade-related business exchange information, investment opportunities, policies and measures taken by each of the two governments to promote the internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Bulgaria and Azerbaijan will cooperate in organizing promotional events for small and medium-sized enterprises such as exchanges of entrepreneurs' visits, organizing their participation in business forums, conferences, seminars, trade fairs, exhibitions, delegation visits, etc.