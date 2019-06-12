Turkish Garbage Collectors open a library made up entirely of abandoned books
Garbage collectors in Ankara, Turkey open a library which is made up entirely of abandoned books, CNN reported.
The library found its home in a former brick factory, located in the Çankaya district of Ankara. It was founded after sanitation workers started collecting discarded books.
The garbage men gathered thrown away books for months. Soon the word of the collection started spreading and residents of the Turkey’s capital began donating donating books directly. At first the improvised library was used only by the workers and their family, but as the interest grew, they decided to open the library to the whole community. This happened in September last year.
"We started to discuss the idea of creating a library from these books. And when everyone supported it, this project happened," said Çankaya Mayor Alper Tasdelen, whose local government oversaw the opening of the library, quoted by CNN.
Today, the library has over 6,000 books ranging from literature to nonfiction in different languages.
