The Most Visited Museums in the World

The flow of tourists to the most visited museums in Europe has grown by 6.1% in 2018, with the number of passages through the halls of the most sought-after museum have increased to its highest extent.

This is reflected in the annual review of the world's attractions and museums of the US-based International Theme Parks Association.

The survey covers the world's most popular museums, thematic and water parks, giving both global statistics on visitor dynamics and regions.

The top 20 museums have met over 80 million people last year, compared to 75.6 million in the previous year.

They are:

1. Louvre, Paris - 10.2 million people

2. Vatican Museums, Vatican City - 6.756 million people

3. British Museum, London - 5.869 million people

4. Tate Modern, London - 5,829 million people

5. National Gallery, London - 5.736 million people

6. Natural History Museum, London - 5.226 million people

7. State Hermitage, St. Petersburg - 4,294 million people

8. Victoria and Albert Museum, London - 3.968 million people

9. Queen Sofia Museum (Museo Reina Sofía), Madrid - 3,898 million people

10. Centre Pompidou, Paris - 3,552 million people

11. Musée d'Orsay, Paris - 3,175 million people

12. Prado, Madrid - 2,893 million people

13. Uffizi, Florence - 2,330 million people

14. Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam - 2.3 million people

15. City of Science and Industry, Paris - 2,231 million people

16. National Museums Scotland - 2.228 million people

17. Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam - 2,206 million people

18. Auschwitz - Birkenau, Auschwitz - 2,152 million

19. Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow - 2,149 million people

/originally published on peika.bg