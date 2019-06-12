Nearly 1,500 People Want their Pension to Be Calculated Based on the Old Formula

About 1,500 people so far have stated that they wish their pensions to be calculated according to the old formula, which includes the 3 best years of their insurance before 1997.

Starting from May 4th, people can choose which to be used for their pension calculation. In front of BNR, the Director of the Pensions Directorate at the National Social Security Institute Lyubomira Yazadzhieva stated:

"This is somewhere around 10% of newly granted pensions since the beginning of the year, but in these cases it is mandatory to assess the amount of the pension with an individual coefficient calculated according to the new methodology and the coefficient calculated according to the old methodology and the person is provided with the most favourable option. "

According to data from the Insurance Institute from July 1st, the average pension will be increased by 54 leva and it will be 386 leva and 27 stotinki.