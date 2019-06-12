UK Will Completely Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

UK will completely stop releasing greenhouse gases by 2050, the BBC said.

The goal is set in a new government program to combat climate change and the objectives set will be tantamount to a law. Britain is the first major nation to propose this target

According to Prime Minister Theresa May, the reduction of pollution will benefit public health and will reduce healthcare costs.

Britain is the first major country to commit to such rules. This has been widely praised by green groups. and some of them are giving the country as a good example. The goal is to cut the greenhouse gas emissions with 80%.

The announced measures are not entirely positive, however. Some believe that the 2050 deadline is too far in time. Others are of the opinion that the total abolition of greenhouse gas emissions is practically unfeasible.

Politicians who oppose the announced plan have indicated the huge cost of such a project, with some estimates amounting to more than 900 billion pounds.