The Deputies Are Voting The Reduction of the Party Subsidies to 1 Lev
The reduction of the party subsidies to 1 lev for a vote comes into the plenary hall. Today the deputies will vote the respective amendments to the Budget Law for 2019 in first reading, BNT reported
They were proposed by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and motivated by the public expectations for lower spending by the state to finance political parties.
According to the Cabinet's estimates, the expected budget savings amount to BGN 14.6 million. The BSP has already announced that it does not support GERB's proposal to reduce subsidies, and they intend to initiate a debate on the subject.
The MRF said they were categorically against. The United Patriots supported the request of the governors, with the stipulation that the reduction should be in a smaller amount.
