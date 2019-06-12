Former Mayor of Sofia's Mladost District Disputes the MEPs of the MRF (DPS) in SAC

Desislava Ivancheva disputes the legality of the election of MEPs Atidje Alieva-Veli and Iskra Mihaylova from the list of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

According to the former Mayor of Mladost district in Sofia, who participated in the elections as an independent candidate and won more than 30,000 votes, the accepted from CEC applications for the withdrawn of Mustafa Karadayi and Delyan Peevski, from the list, after the vote, represent an institutional legitimisation of the abuse of voting rights.

On this occasion Ivancheva filed a complaint in the Supreme Administrative Court. The judges in it will have to decide whether to appeal to the Constitutional Court with a request to rule on the legality of the election of the two new MEPs.

