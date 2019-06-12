Former Mayor of Sofia's Mladost District Disputes the MEPs of the MRF (DPS) in SAC
Desislava Ivancheva disputes the legality of the election of MEPs Atidje Alieva-Veli and Iskra Mihaylova from the list of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).
According to the former Mayor of Mladost district in Sofia, who participated in the elections as an independent candidate and won more than 30,000 votes, the accepted from CEC applications for the withdrawn of Mustafa Karadayi and Delyan Peevski, from the list, after the vote, represent an institutional legitimisation of the abuse of voting rights.
On this occasion Ivancheva filed a complaint in the Supreme Administrative Court. The judges in it will have to decide whether to appeal to the Constitutional Court with a request to rule on the legality of the election of the two new MEPs.
- » From July 1, the Purchasing Power of Pensioners in Bulgaria Should Increase
- » The Deputies Are Voting The Reduction of the Party Subsidies to 1 Lev
- » Bulgarian Regional Ministry Imposed Sanctions for BGN 22.6 Million for Violations of EU Projects
- » President Radev: The Chief Prosecutor to be Elected is Burdened with Great Public Expectations (Updated)
- » The Security Council of the Council of Ministers Held a Regular Meeting
- » Bulgaria Among 13 Countries with a Declaration on Accelerated EU Integration of the Western Balkans