77-year-old Woman was Attacked and Bitten by a Pitbull in a Montana Village

Society » INCIDENTS | June 12, 2019, Wednesday // 11:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 77-year-old Woman was Attacked and Bitten by a Pitbull in a Montana Village

According to data of the Ministry of Interior, this happened on June 11 when passing in front of a private property. The woman was taken to a hospital where it was found that her left hip was broken, which probably happened in the fall after the attack. From the operative-search events carried out, the officers of the plot in Yakimovo established the owner of the dog - a 31-year-old resident. Immediate measures have been taken to secure the area and prevent the occurrence of a subsequent accident, as the dog has been taken away from the owner.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria