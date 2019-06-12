77-year-old Woman was Attacked and Bitten by a Pitbull in a Montana Village

According to data of the Ministry of Interior, this happened on June 11 when passing in front of a private property. The woman was taken to a hospital where it was found that her left hip was broken, which probably happened in the fall after the attack. From the operative-search events carried out, the officers of the plot in Yakimovo established the owner of the dog - a 31-year-old resident. Immediate measures have been taken to secure the area and prevent the occurrence of a subsequent accident, as the dog has been taken away from the owner.