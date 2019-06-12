WWF Bulgaria has Released over 20,000 Sturgeons in the Danube

More than 20,000 three month old fish from the critically endangered species of Russian sturgeon took their way from Belene through the Danube delta to the Black Sea, the organization said. The Russian sturgeon is among the last four sturgeon species that are still found in the Danube. The International Union for the Protection of Nature classifies sturgeon as the most endangered group of species in the world. For many years, WWF Bulgaria has been working for the preservation of their natural habitats. In 2014 and 2015, it became the first nature conservation organization to catch the Danube by releasing 50,000 sturgeons in the river basin.

